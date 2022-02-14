India Key to Counter China: New US Strategy & Quad Meet Indicate

The fairly anodyne outcome of the Quad foreign ministers summit in Melbourne on Friday must be read in conjunction with the release on the same day, in Washington, of the Joe Biden administration’s official Indo-Pacific strategy, where it declares that only a narrow window of time remains to prevent China from transforming the region into its own sphere of influence. The US is not only the anchor of the Quad but the driving force behind the key, newly formed Australia, UK, US (AUKUS) security alliance that spans the Indo-Pacific region.

Going by the headlines of some Indian newspapers on Saturday, the Melbourne Quad ministerial meeting was about developments in Ukraine. Nothing could be further from the truth. As a riposte to Russia’s activities around Ukraine, the Quad meeting was a bit of a damp squib. India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, made that obvious when he curtly told a journalist who quizzed him on India’s view of the developments in Europe. He said: