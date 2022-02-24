PM Modi to Hold Key Economic Meeting This Evening on Russia-Ukraine Conflict
The meeting will focus on a mitigation strategy to soften the blow from continuously-rising crude oil prices.
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a key meeting on the evening of Thursday, 24 February, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other senior officials on the economic implications of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine – particularly with regard to soaring crude oil prices.
The meeting comes amid a day of dramatic escalation in the conflict, as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine by launching a "military operation" on Thursday.
The meeting will focus on creating a mitigation strategy to soften the blow from continuously-rising crude oil prices, which jumped to a record $104 a barrel on Thursday.
Air India Flight Forced to Turn Back Towards Delhi
Meanwhile, a special Air India flight that left for Kyiv from the New Delhi airport at 7:30 am on Thursday to bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine was forced to return due to the closure of the country's airspace.
News agency ANI reported that Air India special flight AI-1947, that was en route to Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv, decided to turn back following the issuance of a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions).
The Indian government was searching for alternative routes to bring back the remaining Indian citizens in Kyiv, NDTV reported. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs was also preparing a number of contingency plans to evacuate Indians.
'Alternate Arrangements Being Made': Indian Embassy
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Thursday put out a statement asking Indian nationals in the country to carry their passports at all times, and offered assurance of evacuation arrangements.
"In view of closure of Ukrainian air space, schedule of special flights stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian nationals. Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country," the statement read.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that 40 soldiers and 10 civilians had been killed so far.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.