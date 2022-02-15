Explained: What’s NATO and Why Does Ukraine Want to Join It?
Putin has said he will stand down if NATO prohibits Ukraine from joining it – a demand that has been rejected.
International concern about Russia’s toward Ukraine continues, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin denies plans for an attack — and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the idea that “there is war here.”
Putin has built up more than 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, and the US is thousands of troops. The US the United Kingdom and other NATO allies to deploy hundreds of soldiers to Eastern Europe.
Putin says he will stand down if NATO prohibits Ukraine from joining its alliance – a demand that has
Understanding NATO and its history with Ukraine offers insight into the weight of this ultimatum.
1. What Is NATO, Anyway?
NATO is a military alliance by the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and eight other European countries. Additional countries have since joined NATO — most recently in 2020. are now part of the organisation.
NATO’s 4,200 staff members and member country embassies are headquartered on the .
The alliance works with the United Nations, and the two are sometimes confused – including in my classroom, of the Soviet Union and the Cold War.
But NATO does have some things in common with the U.N. Both are international organisations that participating countries . Both are dominated by the political influence of Western powers, including the U.S. But the organisations are not the same. NATO is designed to fight war, if necessary, with its military alliance. The through peacekeeping, political negotiations and other means.
NATO’s key, traditional principle is .” This means an attack on one or more members is considered an attack on all members.
NATO has invoked the principle only once: immediately after the attacks on 11 September 2001, when it deployed European military planes to patrol US skies.
But NATO has used other political and legal means to justify engagement in the Kosovo War in former Yugoslavia during the 1990s and in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars in the 2000s. The U.S. interprets NATO’s military mandate broadly, for example, as the right to use force are at stake.
NATO has long responded to Russian military threats and served as a bulwark to protect against potential during the Cold War.
Countries could vote by consensus to respond with military force to protect members in the event of any eventual Russian attack on Ukraine. But this military force would not directly protect Ukraine under the collective defence principle, as is not yet a NATO member.Expand
2. Why Does Ukraine Want to Join NATO?
Ukraine has had a with . NATO established a in 1997, providing a discussion forum for security concerns and as a way to further the NATO-Ukraine relationship – without a formal membership agreement.
Membership with NATO would significantly increase Ukraine’s international military backing, allowing for NATO military action within Ukraine and alongside members of its military. This guarantee of military might would act as a firm deterrent to Russian aggression.
NATO is clear about the limits of its support to nonmember countries. While it has supported nonmember countries like Afghanistan during , NATO does not commit to deploying troops to a nonmember state.
Membership would draw Ukraine more firmly toward Europe, making it more likely that Ukraine could join the European Union — another for Ukraine. Membership would also help the country build a closer relationship with the U.S. Joining the alliance would also pull Ukraine further away from Russia’s .
But regional tensions could be exacerbated if Ukraine becomes a NATO member, as Russia has said it would interpret the alliance’s expansion as a .Expand
3. So, Is Ukrainian Membership in NATO Likely?
While Ukraine is , it is unlikely to join NATO quickly, if at all.
All NATO members must unanimously approve a new country, based on factors like a functioning democracy and ,” so the Russian troops camped on Ukraine’s border pose a problem.
NATO membership is open to any European country that can .” Aspiring member countries follow a , an application process that involves countries detailing their security and political policies. It can take a country 20 years to complete the plan and gain admittance, as in the case of North Macedonia.
Former Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma publicly announced Ukraine’s interest in NATO membership in.
Ukraine then applied for a Membership Action Plan in 2008. This process stalled in 2010 under former President Viktor Yanukovich, who did not want to pursue a NATO relationship.
Ukraine has more recently re-energised its plans to join NATO, especially in the face of the building Russia-Ukraine conflict and Russia’s .
In 2017, Ukraine adopted a that committed itself to NATO membership.
Ukraine then adopted a aimed at developing its NATO partnership in 2021.
The NATO application process “has been dragging on for an indecently long time,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba 2021.
An independent and sovereign Ukraine would support NATO’s goal of , even if Ukraine has expressed to join the alliance.
But Ukraine joining NATO now would, quite simply, be a liability. The threat of an imminent conflict between Ukraine and Russia would commit NATO to take military action against Russia.Expand
(Alastair Kocho-Williams is a Professor of History at Clarkson University. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
