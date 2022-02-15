Explained: What’s NATO and Why Does Ukraine Want to Join It?

NATO’s key, traditional principle is “collective defense .” This means an attack on one or more members is considered an attack on all members.

NATO has invoked the collective defense principle only once: immediately after the attacks on 11 September 2001, when it deployed European military planes to patrol US skies.

But NATO has used other political and legal means to justify engagement in the Kosovo War in former Yugoslavia during the 1990s and in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars in the 2000s. The U.S. interprets NATO’s military mandate broadly, for example, as the right to use force whenever its members’ interests are at stake.

NATO has long responded to Russian military threats and served as a bulwark to protect against potential Soviet aggression during the Cold War.

Countries could vote by consensus to respond with military force to protect members in the event of any eventual Russian attack on Ukraine. But this military force would not directly protect Ukraine under the collective defence principle, as is not yet a NATO member.