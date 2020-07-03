Why Modi Says ‘Beat TikTok’ But IAS Officers Say ‘Won’t Happen’

IA (apologetically): Sorry, in India, rules are rules, my friend. In any case, you are aware about the other restrictions on SR equity, right? You can only keep them while you are working ‘full time’ in the company – if you quit, your shares automatically convert to ordinary shares with 1x voting rights. Likewise, if you acquire or merge with other companies or lose control. In any case, after listing, your SR shares get almost fully neutralised. Even with 51 percent control, you can nominate just half the board members, while the other half are independents. All board committees will have two-third independent directors, while the audit committee will be entirely independent. There are several ‘coat tail’ provisions under which your SR shares will have only one vote, not the 10x that you think you have. And there is a sunset clause – five years after listing, your SR shares shall compulsorily become ordinary shares unless other shareholders vote to extend your privilege.