How TikTok’s ‘Cringe’ Empowered Indians More Than FB or Insta

On 29 June, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps, including one of India’s most popular video-sharing apps - TikTok. The “sheer suddenness of the move” left many Indians stunned...but not for the reasons some of us might think.

Following the announcement of the ban on Sunday evening, social media was flooded with reactions. Some questioned the intended optics behind the move, others mourned the loss of their favourite ‘cringe’ content creators. Despite all the tweeting, few understood what TikTok really stood for in India.