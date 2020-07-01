‘India Can Rule the World Of Apps, Just End Legal Tangle’: Expert

Prasanna was of the opinion that there are several Indian apps which can replace those banned by the government. Many of them are very good. So this ban on Chinese apps is an opportunity to raise funds for such Indian companies and investors are also now ready to invest money in Indian apps. This is beneficial for the security of our country too, he said, adding that this is also a challenge because we need the essential hardware and software.

If India can overcome the challenges and design alternative apps for the blocked Chinese apps, then the country can easily rule the world of apps, Prasanna said.