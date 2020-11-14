Is Atmanirbhar Bharat + TRUST = Economic Superpower?

Take the Supreme Court’s order on the AGR (Adjusted Gross Revenue) penalties. First the government frames an inherently ambiguous rule, which could include such non-operating income like rent and foreign exchange gains, in calculating the shareable operating revenue of a telco. When the Supreme Court upholds it, inflicting a Rs 1.50 lakh crore levy and threatening the viability of critical telcos, the government, instead of exercising its sovereign duty to ‘clean up’ policy mistakes, goes quiet.

Or take the spectacle over ‘illegitimising’ compound interest on loans that were under a COVID-instigated moratorium.