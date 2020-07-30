Why Did Indian Govt Not ‘Save’ IL&FS And Avoid Pain & Destruction?

Imagine you are just one answer away from a million dollars on Kaun Banega Crorepati (Indian TV’s version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire). The towering anchor asks in a soft baritone, amplified by electronic reverb, using intriguing pauses, creating tantalising tension:

Q: Bharat Sarkar (Indian Government) is staring at three failed companies. Which one will it bail out?

A: The sarkari (publicly-owned) company

B: The private but systemically critical company

C: The merely private company

D: None of the above