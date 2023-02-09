Post Russia-Ukraine, China, Can Joe Biden's Policies Impact India & Solder Ties?

Biden knows that with the Republicans in control, he is not likely to have an easy job in Congress in the coming two years. But he doesn’t really care for that since the central part of his economic agenda has already gotten legislative approval for spending trillions of dollars.

This includes a wide-ranging infrastructure bill, a climate, healthcare and prescription drug and tax package (the so-called inflation reduction bill) and a law to invest USD 250 billion in US semiconductor manufacturing and science. The President argued that his policies had helped the US economy to recover from COVID and that the unemployment rate is at a 53-year low.

“Two years ago,” he said, the economy was reeling. I stand here tonight after we’ve created with the help of many people in this room, 12 million new jobs—more jobs created in two years than any president has created in four years.”

By all accounts, the speech was well received and Biden is now soon expected to announce his bid for re-election next year. However, as of now, his approval ratings remain low and most Democrats do not want him to run for a second term. The President, on the other hand, believes that as the legislation passed in the past two years goes into the implementation mode, public opinion will swing into his favour.