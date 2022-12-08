China Churning: Post Ukraine, Should World Beware Xi Jinping’s ‘Win Wars’ Call?

(This is Part Three of a series focusing on the the current crisis unfolding in China and its global implications.)

Let’s face it, the ostensible reasons of interoperability and testing synergistic tactics in a Military Exercise entailing two international powers is a cliched and dated rationale. The real reasons are strategic power projection.

Last week when the Chinese H-6K bombers and the Russian Tu-95 ‘Bear’ bombers growled in tandem over the Sea of Japan and East China Seas, they were suggesting a far more sinister and strategic posture than the reaction of scrambling South Korean and Japanese fighter jets.