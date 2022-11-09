MAGA Republicans, QAnon & Racism: The Landscape of Political Violence in the US

(There is much talk about political violence in America these days. Garen Wintemute, a University of California, Davis, scholar who researches firearm violence, has recently led a nationwide survey research project on political violence. The Conversation US asked him for a portrait of what Americans think about political violence as the midterm elections approach.)

There have been several studies in recent years, with different designs, methodologies and measures of violence. The expert assessment is that taking them as a whole, it’s clear that in general Americans’ support for political violence has been increasing.

Some of that research has found that Republicans’ support for political violence is growing faster than it is among Democrats.