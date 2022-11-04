Pakistan Army's Operation Bolan: Is War The Only Answer To Balochistan Crisis?

According to local sources, helicopters have been seen shelling in Uch-Kaman areas and massive explosions heard. Several houses have been burnt, all traffic routes have been blocked and a large number of gunship helicopters were spotted hovering over these areas while military choppers are shelling the place.

Local shepherds have been dragged from their homes in the hills and put in front of firing squads while the closure of all transport routes and the unannounced curfew has caused a severe shortage of food for the local population and difficulties for people under medical tretatment, unable to reach medical facilities, doctors or simply to find medicines. There are also several reports of a large number of women, teenage girls and children being taken by Pakistani Army during the operation. Until now, there are confirmations with names and details for only ten of them but the number, according to the locals, is much higher.