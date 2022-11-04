Amid Imran's 'Free Pak' Call, Can Sharif's CPEC Goals Bolster Ties With China?

As Shehbaz took off for Beijing, massive crowds converged for Day six of Imran Khan’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ which he terms as Pakistan’s second independent movement from ‘foreign‘ (read US) interference.

Alongside, Pakistan’s financial managers heave a sigh of relief that the country is off the ‘gray list’ of the Financial Action Task Force ( FATF). That’s courtesy of the USA, and which will mean more badly-needed loans from international institutions.

All China did was to stand against the designation of terrorists in Pakistan at the United Nations(UN) four times this year. That may not seem much. But it got Pakistan off the hook even easier on FATF, since a country sheltering UN-mandated terrorists could hardly have escaped the tag of a terrorist funder.