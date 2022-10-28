Pak’s Political Crisis: Imran or Army, Whose Victory March Will Grip Islamabad?

An even more surprising fact emerged. Imran Khan had offered Gen Bajwa a ‘lucrative offer’ for an extension of his tenure at the height of the ‘No-confidence motion’ ruckus. He refused. That’s damnable in itself. Worse, he tried his level best to get ‘backdoor’ talks but to no avail. All of that should show the people that their idol has feet of clay. The trouble? He's just won big in Punjab, in what for the army, is a humiliating show of support from the people.

In effect, Imran has been shamed in public, and by no less, a person than the DG ISI who has so far remained very properly in the sidelines, and loyal to his chief. Clearly, the slander and mockery has been pushed too far, and what’s more (almost) every word rings true. The discordant note? That one of the most non-violent of men, Manzoor Pashteen head of the peaceful Pashtun rights movement, is to be arrested for ‘anti-army’ statements at a conference.

All he did was – as before – call for an end and inquiry into enforced disappearances, but it showed up the state for what it was – heavy handed on any discord.

A second issue is that the situation is made worse by the incompetence of the present government. Shahbaz Sharif is clearly being manipulated from London, and ministers are falling by the day. Law Minister Azam Tarar offering his resignation most recently,ostensibly due to anti-army slogans raised from the crowd at the very same conference. The reality is that he’s being pressured to favour certain judges to the highest court.