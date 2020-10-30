How International Media Analysed the Terror Attacks in France

Three people were killed in a knife attack on Thursday, 29 October, at a church in Nice, which French President Emmanuel Macron called an "Islamist terrorist attack". The attack came less than a month after Samuel Paty, a teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, was beheaded days after showing controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students.

So, how did major news outlets across the world, analysed this attack?