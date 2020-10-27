Macron Thinks Islam Is in ‘Crisis’ – but So Is French Secularism

A French high school teacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class was beheaded on 16 October by an 18-year-old Muslim refugee in what France’s President Emmanuel Macron characterised as an “Islamist terrorist attack.”

The killing is the latest high-profile attack by a Muslim extremist in France, coming after the 2015 massacre at Charlie Hebdo magazine and the 2016 truck attack in Nice. It also occurred two weeks after Macron gave a controversial speech defining Islam as “a religion that is in crisis today all over the world.”

France, which colonised many Muslim-majority territories in Africa and the Levant in the 19th and 20th centuries, such as Algeria and Mali, has Western Europe’s largest Muslim minority – 6 million people, or 9 percent of its population.