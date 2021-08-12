Monsoon Session: In BJP-Opposition Face-Off, Parliamentary Democracy Went Kaput

Often described as a “temple of democracy”, India’s Parliament has, over the years, increasingly come to resemble a war zone.

The monsoon session, which was cut short by two days on Wednesday, was no different. While sloganeering by Opposition members has become a regular feature in Parliament, the sight of angry MPs rushing into the Well of the House, and tearing papers, has also been gradually accepted as a legitimate means of protest.

As such, this session saw these all-too-familiar scenes being played out, with Opposition members going a step further when Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa climbed on to the reporters’ table in the Rajya Sabha and flung a paper at the Chair. Further unprecedented scenes were witnessed in the Upper House when a large posse of marshals and security personnel were called in to block Opposition members from coming into the Well of the House while the controversial General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill was being passed amid the ruckus.