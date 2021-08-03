ADVERTISEMENT
Monsoon Session: Oppn Ups the Ante Against Govt; Rahul Arrives on a Bicycle

Catch all live updates of the Parliament Monsoon session here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE Updates.&nbsp;</p></div>
Upping the ante against the Centre over discussion on Pegasus reports, farm laws and inflation, several Oppsition leaders on Tuesday, 3 August, travelled to the Parliament on bicycles.

Earlier, at least 13 political parties attended a meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi to discuss the Opposition's strategy in Parliament amid the ongoing deadlock in both the Houses.

Snapshot

  • The meeting was attended by the NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, Kerala Congress (M), JMM, J&K NC, TMC and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD)

  • The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting

  • The BJP, too, held a Parliamentary meeting in Delhi ahead of the day's session

12:24 PM , 03 Aug

Lok Sabha Adjourned

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm.

12:23 PM , 03 Aug

Centre Avoiding Discussion on Farm Laws: SAD

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the Centre is avoiding a discussion on farm laws.

"The entire opposition is united on issues like farm laws. Why is the Centre running away from discussions? This is a dictatorship," she told ANI.

11:51 AM , 03 Aug

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.

11:51 AM , 03 Aug

Opposition Insulting Parliament

Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that the 'acts' of the Opposition are an insult to Parliament.

"The Parliament is being insulted by the acts of the Opposition in both the Houses. The person who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts. Comments made by a senior MP regarding the passage of Bills is derogatory," he told ANI.

