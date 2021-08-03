Monsoon Session: Oppn Ups the Ante Against Govt; Rahul Arrives on a Bicycle
Catch all live updates of the Parliament Monsoon session here.
Upping the ante against the Centre over discussion on Pegasus reports, farm laws and inflation, several Oppsition leaders on Tuesday, 3 August, travelled to the Parliament on bicycles.
Earlier, at least 13 political parties attended a meeting chaired by Rahul Gandhi to discuss the Opposition's strategy in Parliament amid the ongoing deadlock in both the Houses.
The meeting was attended by the NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, SP, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, Kerala Congress (M), JMM, J&K NC, TMC and the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skipped the meeting
The BJP, too, held a Parliamentary meeting in Delhi ahead of the day's session
Centre Avoiding Discussion on Farm Laws: SAD
SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the Centre is avoiding a discussion on farm laws.
"The entire opposition is united on issues like farm laws. Why is the Centre running away from discussions? This is a dictatorship," she told ANI.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm
Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs.
Opposition Insulting Parliament
Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that the 'acts' of the Opposition are an insult to Parliament.
"The Parliament is being insulted by the acts of the Opposition in both the Houses. The person who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts. Comments made by a senior MP regarding the passage of Bills is derogatory," he told ANI.
