When You Remove Question Hour, You Strike At the Root of Democracy

The right of parliamentarians to demand answers from the council of ministers is essential to maintain parliamentary democracy, which is premised on the accountability of the executive to the legislature. However, in the upcoming session, the question hour has been suspended, thereby removing the only avenue which obliges ministers to immediately respond to queries from the MPs.

Under Rule 32 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha (“the Rules”), the Speaker is empowered to direct whether the first hour of every sitting should be made available for questioning ministers. It is possible that there are logistical difficulties in obtaining data from various ministries due to social distancing norms, and if such a difficulty arises, the concerned minister can explain to the Speaker as to why an answer to a question cannot be provided and give an assurance to the member that his or her question will be answered in the next sitting of the Parliament.

A temporary arrangement along these lines can be made through directions issued by the Speaker using his residuary powers, or by convening the Rules Committee to propose temporary rules to the Lok Sabha. If ministers need to be briefed before providing an answer, then the officials can brief them virtually prior to the sitting. Instead of exploring such options, the Speaker has given a carte blanche to the government by suspending the question hour.