'Opposition Must Apologise': Govt After Visuals Emerge of Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

The government, however, countered these allegations on Thursday, saying that the "Congress and its allies" were to blame for Parliament not having been able to function.

"People wait for their issues to be raised in Parliament. Whereas anarchy remained the Opposition's agenda. They didn't care about people, taxpayers' money. What happened was condemnable. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, they must apologise to nation," Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Thursday, according to news agency ANI.

"The day before yesterday, some MPs climbed on top of the tables (in Parliament). They were feeling proud of themselves. They thought they've done something great. They tweeted after shooting its video," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi added.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also had sharp words for the Opposition, pointing out that the Secretary General's table in Rajya Sabha is not meant for dancing and protesting.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal meanwhile called Opposition behaviour in Rajya Sabha "a new low of parliamentary democracy".