Parliament Logjam: BJP's Pegasus Missteps Help a Clueless Opposition

Tharoor had announced that his Committee would conduct an inquiry into the revelations and summoned a meeting to set the ball rolling. And so began a comedy of errors. First, the three secretaries of the relevant government departments tried to wriggle out of attending the meeting. Tharoor denied them leave of absence and ordered them to be present.

Then, the BJP decided to stop the meeting from being held at all costs, with the obvious aim of preventing Tharoor from going ahead with his plans. So, its members went to the meeting room to disrupt proceedings but refused to sign the attendance register so that officially, there was no quorum to call the meeting to order.

A ruckus ensued, during which BJP MP Nishikant Dubey claimed Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra called him a “Bihari gunda’’. But he was hoist with his own petard when the feisty lady pointed out that the attendance records show that Dubey was not present at the meeting. So, how could she possibly have called him a “Bihari gunda”, she pointed out on Twitter in a fiery exchange with the BJP MP. Dubey, of course, had no answer, except to rant against the Trinamool for being ``anti-Hindi’’ and ``anti-Bihari’’.