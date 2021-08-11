Rajya Sabha Passes OBC Amendment Bill; Monsoon Session Concludes

After passing the Constitution amendment bill that restores the powers of states and Union Territories to put together their on Other Backward Castes (OBCs) list, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Wednesday, 11 August.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed after 187 members voted in favour of it.

The Monsoon Session concluded with the Rajya Sabha recording a productivity of 28%. As per news agency ANI, a total of 17 sittings were held in the House that functioned for around 28 hours.

A total of 19 Bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha.