Indian Govt’s Indemnity ‘Doublespeak’: Why COVAXIN But Not Others?

While on the one hand the Indian government has thus far refused to provide contractual or statutory safe harbours to foreign vaccine manufacturers, its grant of emergency approval of COVAXIN, without completion of the Phase III trial, and its adoption without Emergency Use Listing by the World Health Organization (WHO), underscores a stark contrast — this raises questions about the equitable treatment of domestic and foreign vaccine manufacturers.

If withholding an indemnity arises out of a concern about the potential effects of a vaccine on the Indian populous, granting emergency approvals and making exceptions for the expedited adoption of a vaccine would be difficult to justify.

India had earlier mandated foreign vaccine makers to send their vaccines for bridge trials (to test efficacy and impact of such vaccines on the indigenous population). While India has done away with this requirement, the completion of a bridge trial should have satisfied the Indian government about the efficacy and potential side effects of the vaccine, justifying at least some flexibility in granting a waiver of liability.