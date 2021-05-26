Moderna’s Jab Likely in 2022; Pfizer Has 5 Crore Doses for India

The US-based manufacturer has reportedly expressed that they have 5 crore vaccine doses available to supply to India this year. However, the firm, which plans to supply 1 crore doses in July, 1 crore in August, 2 crore in September, and 1 crore in October, has indicated that it will only enter into a transaction with the Government of India, PTI reported.

Subsequently, the central government will arrange for further domestic channelisation of vaccines.

Pfizer has also sought relaxations in regulatory policies, including an easing in the requirement of post-approval bridging trials and dispensing the requirement of testing their vaccines in CDL (Central Drugs Laboratory), PTI reported.

Similar arrangements have been done with other countries in the world and in view of the health crisis, a decision may be taken to indemnify the company, officials said. However, it was reportedly stated that this decision would impact deliberations with other vaccine companies in a similar way, leading to more demands of indemnification.