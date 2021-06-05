No Decision on Indemnity to Foreign/Indian COVID Vaccine Makers

Responding to the question on whether Pfizer vaccine, when available in India, will be considered for children between the age of 12 and 15 years, Dr Paul said India is trying to ready its own vaccines for children and is also ensuring there are enough vaccines for supply before the announcement is made.

"Child cohort is not a small cohort. My rough guess is that if it is between 12 to 18 years, this itself is about 13 to 14 crore population and for which we will need about 25-26 crore doses. We cannot have some people getting and others not getting,” he said.



The authorities are still awaiting the results of the trials as Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's vaccines have been tested on children.