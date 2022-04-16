Missiles, Drones & Tech: What US Can Do if It’s Really Serious About India

The 2+2 dialogue between India and the US concluded recently. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met their US counterparts, Defence Secretary Austin Lloyd and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to enhance and carry forward the defence and political ties between the two countries as well as exchange views on the Ukraine war and the Indo-Pacific.

Not only was this the first dialogue in the 2+2 format between India and the US since President Joe Biden took over, but it was also the first such dialogue with any country that was preceded by a summit-level interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden. This raised the stature and level of this particular 2+2 dialogue, and with good reason. This is the first such high-level meeting between the two countries in the backdrop of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, and both countries do not hold similar positions the issue.