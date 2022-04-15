'India Will Not Spare Anyone if Harmed': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in US
The US and India held their fourth 2+2 dialogue on 12 April in Washington DC.
In a comment that was directed towards China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, 15 April, said that India will not spare anyone who harms the country.
Addressing the Indian American community in San Francisco, Defence Minister Singh spoke about the bravery of Indian soldiers and the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
"I cannot say openly what they (Indian soldiers) did and what decisions we (the government) took. But I can definitely say that a message has gone (to China) that India will not spare anyone, if India is harmed. (Bharat ko agar koi chhedega to Bharat chhodega nahi)."Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as quoted by news agency PTI
The minister had visited US capital Washington DC to attend a 2+2 ministerial meeting earlier this week.
He also hinted to the US that India does not believe in a “zero-sum game” diplomacy and its relationship with one country cannot be at the expense of the other.
“We don't believe in the zero-sum game in international relationships,” said the defence minister.
"The ministers reviewed mutual efforts to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and assessed its broader implications. They urged an immediate cessation of hostilities. The ministers unequivocally condemned civilian deaths," a joint statement released after the meeting on Tuesday stated.
The statement further read, "The minister underscored that the contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, respect for international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."
(With inputs from PTI.)
