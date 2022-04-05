At UNSC, India Condemns Bucha Civilian Killings; Calls for Independent Probe
Tirumurti, however, did not name Russia while making the statement.
India on Tuesday, 5 March, condemned the alleged killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and called for an independent investigation into the "deeply disturbing" matter.
Speaking at a session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said, "Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation".
He also emphasised India's long-standing position on the issue to call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to hostilities. "We have emphasised right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option," he said, as per a report by ANI.
He added that India continued to send humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, and was ready to provide more medical supplies in the coming days.
Tirumurti also said that India consistently emphasised that the global order was based on international law, the principles of the UN Charter, and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.
Zelenskyy's Speech at UNSC
Tirumurti's comments came after a fiery speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a day after his visit to Bucha.
Zelenskyy said that he was addressing the UNSC on behalf of the victims of Russia. Speaking to the council for the first time since Russia's invasion began, he alleged that Russian troops had killed civilians and raped women in the country.
"What Russian military did in Bucha is cruelty. The UN Charter has been violated literally. The massacre in Bucha is only one of many examples," he said.
Zelenskyy said that there was no difference between the actions of Russia and those of terrorist organisations, and called for Moscow's expulsion from the UNSC. He also demanded that Russia should brought before an international tribunal to answer for its "crimes".
(With inputs from ANI.)
