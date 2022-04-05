At UNSC, India Condemns Bucha Civilian Killings; Calls for Independent Probe

India on Tuesday, 5 March, condemned the alleged killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and called for an independent investigation into the "deeply disturbing" matter.

Speaking at a session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday, TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, said, "Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation".