'Make India No 1': Nation Needs This To-Do List of Reforms, Not Slogans

Second, we took a very wrong turn while planning to industrialise India in the era of socialist pattern of society. We banked too much on public sector. Private industry was caged in licence-permit-quota raj in the small space left for them. India's policy produced capital guzzling inefficient public sector and crony capitalist private sector. India did not really industrialise. Owing a lot to this, the manufacturing sector has remained stalled at around 15% of GDP despite loosening many controls in 1991.

Ease of doing business might have improved in the last few years, but the cost of doing business has not. India remains globally non-competitive in most industrial products. The announcement and implementation of Make in India, Phased-In Manufacturing, Production Linked Incentive, high tariff protection etc—in the absence of real technological edge and innovation—have resulted in what is seen in the case of the most successful PLI. Over 95% of mobile handsets are being manufactured by five Chinese companies.

We have to truly free up India's private sector instead of supporting them with the PLI crutches, expose them to the rigour of global competition and allow them to freely import technologies. The cost of doing business in India needs to become real competitive with power, land, loans and taxes for industry priced at their economic costs, not excessively for misplaced cross-subsidisation and other considerations.