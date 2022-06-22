India Sees Current Account Deficit of 1.2% of GDP in Fiscal Year 2022: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, 22 June, indicated that the present account balance recorded a deficit of 1.2 percent of GDP in 2021-22, as against a surplus of 0.9 percent in 2020-21.

This came as the trade deficit widened from US $102.2 billion to US $189.5 billion in a year.

Net invisible receipts were higher in 2021-22 due to increase in net exports of services and net private transfer receipts, even though net income outgo was higher than a year ago, an RBI press release stated.