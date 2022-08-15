ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: India Celebrates 75 Years of Independence

From PM Modi at the Red Fort to the ITBP in Ladakh, here's a glimpse of Independence Day celebrations.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the Red Fort to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans hoisting the national flag in Ladakh, here are some glimpses from India's 76th Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day: 75 Years on, Where Does India Stand on Gender Equality?

Edited By :Tejas Harad
