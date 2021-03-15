Latest Data Shows India has ‘Recovered’ to Chronic Slowdown

My friend Vikas has been inexplicably losing weight for the past few years. He has been to several doctors and has got as many diagnoses. Last year, probably because of being underweight and low on immunity, Vikas got COVID. It made him lose even more weight. And as it happens with malnourished people, Vikas lost his will to eat. However, his dietitian gave him steroids to boost his appetite. Slowly, Vikas began to regain some of the kilos he had lost, and by December, it looked like he had almost recovered.

Then, suddenly in January, Vikas lost another kilo. His doctor was perplexed. There seemed to be nothing wrong with him. Or, as Vikas reminded them, nothing that they had been able to successfully diagnose. Vikas had indeed recovered, but to his normal ‘underweight’ state, where he was steadily losing weight every year.