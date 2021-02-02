Budget 2021 Decoded: Efforts to Boost Economy but Inflation Awaits

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, 1 February, presented the Union Budget 2021-22.

The presentation of the Budget comes in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and its repercussion on the economy, which is facing its worst contraction since 1952. The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia analyses Sitharaman's budget to understand what's in store for the economy and consumers.

To our surprise, this budget is both mature and transparent as compared to the earlier ones. The share market has also rejoiced at the budget.

While the budget proposed no direct tax, custom duty was replaced by cess. The finance minister has claimed that this will not affect the consumers, but experts believe that this is expansionary budget and the indirect tax will be passed on to the consumers by the companies once the price of the commodities rise. Consequently, the country would see an increase in inflation.