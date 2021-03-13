India’s Economic Growth Story Interrupted by ‘Corporate Bashing’

It is difficult for corporates in a country like India to behave like monopolies. Thanks to the rapid evolution of information technology, stricter legal framework, and increased awareness among the citizens, it is neither possible, not advisable for corporates to think that they can live by the rules of the jungle. Those having concerns over monopolies should look at the dominance enjoyed by some of the public sector units that are the epitome of inefficiencies and wasting tax payers’ hard earned money.

We are full of complaints about low quality services offered by government-owned airline, railways, banks, power utilities, telecom, highways et al. Since liberalisation, we have seen how effective private companies can be when it comes to running the airlines, hotels, banks, hospitals etc, but we smell something wrong whenever there is a talk for disinvestment in our PSUs.

We have to understand that PSUs were promoted when there was a serious dearth of capital and entrepreneurship in the country that needed a lot of government support. But with time these PSUs have turned into loss-making monopolies reeking of poor management, administration, and vision. PSUs are driven by the babugiri, instead of visionary professional managers.

Instead of crying wolf after every single act of demonstration of our capability, for example – the biggest sports stadium, the vision for becoming the largest solar power producer, launching the biggest ever vaccine drive, one of the biggest ever national IT infrastructure, among others – lets join the bandwagon and empower the process with positive criticism – if any.

(Binay Kumar Singh is an author and columnist. He tweets @BinayBharat. This is a blog and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same)