Air India Plane Overshot the Runway Threshold by 1Km at High Speed

The Air India Express plane that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday, 7 August, overshot the runway threshold by 1 kilometre in windy and rainy conditions.

According to an NDTV report, sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), who are also investigating the matter, are deliberating whether the remaining length of the runway was sufficient enough for the aircraft to have stopped safely.

It’s no doubt that the conditions were windy and the runway was wet, which could have impacted the braking performance of the plane.