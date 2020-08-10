56 Survivors of Air India Crash Discharged & Other Latest Updates
Probes have been ordered by DGCA and Kerala Police.
While the probe into the crash of Air India flight (IX-1344) in Kozhikode airport in Kerala is underway, the airline said as on Monday 56 injured passengers have been discharged. The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots.
Here are the latest updates.
What is the condition of the injured passengers?
“The Emergency Response Team of Air India and Air India Express and the Angels of Air India are continuously positioned at various hospitals to render all the required support to the injured passengers as well as to their family members,” the airline’s statement added.
What is the status of the mortal remains of the victims?
Air India on Sunday had said that the mortal remains of the 16 passengers who lost their lives in the crash had been handed over to their families. The mortal remains of captain Deepak Vasanth was flown from Cochin. Similarly, co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar was cremated on Sunday in Mathura.
What about the DGCA probe into the accident?
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has begun a probe into the accident. AAIB is responsible for conducting investigation for preliminary findings. It also assists in setting up of the committee of inquiry and formal investigation in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation rules.
What are the initial findings?
Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it was raining heavily when the aircraft landed. After landing on Runway 10, the plane continued to move before falling into the gorge ahead.
What the status of the police probe?
The Kerala Police on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the crash. The 30-member team is headed by Malappuram Additional Superintendent of Police G Sabu.
Following the accident, a case has been registered under various provisions of the Aircraft Act and Indian Penal Code sections 337, 338 and 304 A. This FIR was registered based on the statements provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials present during the crash.
Section 337 of IPC deals with causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others. Section 338 deals with causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others, while 304 A deals with causing death by negligence.
