PM Modi Regains Lost Political Momentum With ‘Janata Curfew’

It will be known only over time if the ‘janata curfew’, for all purposes a government-steered shutdown in the name of the people, will play a significant role in breaking the chain of the spread of coronavirus or not. But it can already be stated that as a social mobilisation strategy or programme, it is undoubtedly one of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biggest successes.

There is need to realise that although people were ostensibly clapping and expressing gratitude to doctors, nurses, other medical staff and every professional waging the war against the deadly virus, this turnout was effectively an expression of faith in Modi's capacity to lead the nation at its gravest moment of crisis post-Independence.