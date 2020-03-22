Coronavirus Impact: Maruti, Mahindra, Honda Suspend Operations

HCIL said production operations at both its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Tapukara (Rajasthan) will be temporarily suspended from 23-31 March.

The company said its intention is to restart production on 1 April, however, this will be dependent upon advice from the government, health authorities, and market and supply conditions.

M&M said it has suspended manufacturing operations at its Nagpur plant with immediate effect and will also halt production at Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday.

None of the company plants is working on Sunday as well, M&M added.

"We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to take swift and appropriate action on other plants in Maharashtra and across the nation," the company said.

Meanwhile, all company offices across the country have already implemented work from home, it added.

Similarly, automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) together with Fiat India Automobiles Private Limited (FIAPL), FCA's joint venture manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, said the temporary suspension is in response to the increasing prevalence of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and particularly in Pune.