Lockdown in 15 UP districts till 25 March Amid Coronavirus Scare

"I appeal to all the citizens that they should stay indoors and not venture out of their homes."

"Unnecessary crowding should be avoided, and people should avoid gathering at public places. This is because as we are standing at a juncture, where even a slight laxity can prove to be harmful," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said officials of the police and district administration would patrol these districts.

"No activity will be done in these districts, where lockdown has been enforced. We will review the situation tomorrow. If any family needs anything in emergency, 112 service of the state police will be available," he said.

"The 15 districts where lockdown has been enforced are those districts, where coronavirus infected cases have been found. These districts will be thoroughly sanitised. Cleanliness drives are already going on for the last three days," the chief minister said.