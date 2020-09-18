Is PM Modi’s ‘New India’ Entirely New?

The linkages I trace between New India and the political ideas of Desai and Singh are not premeditated or accidental. It is true that BJP does not recognise these figures directly. But, the manner in which Desai and Singh are introduced as historical personalities in the realm of the official history of Indian politics transform them into powerful and inspirational symbols. The PMO website is a relevant source in this regard. There is a web link on it (Know your Prime Minister) that carries the biographies of all the former Prime Ministers and devotes a section to Modi’s life story.

Interestingly, there is no consistency in these biographies. For instance, Nehru’s bio-sketch does not record even a single word on his contribution as the Prime Minister for over 17 years. Even there is no mention of his books and other writings. This is quite understandable because Nehru is always seen as the most powerful adversary of the idea of New India.