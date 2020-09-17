Modi Govt Blames Fake News for Migrant Exodus. No, It Was Hunger

In a written response to the Parliament, Modi government said the exodus of migrant workers was triggered due to ‘panic over fake news regarding lockdown’.

The Quint had spoken to multiple labourers during the massive migration who said it was hunger, job loss, harassment by landlords and lack of opportunities in cities that drove them back home.

"The migration of large number of migrant workers was triggered by panic created by fake news regarding duration of lockdown, and people, especially migrant labourers, were worried about adequate supply of basic necessities like food, drinking water, health services and shelter. However, the Central government was fully conscious of this, and took all necessary measures to ensure that during the period of the inevitable lockdown, no citizen should be deprived of basic amenities of food, drinking water, medical facilities, etc," the answer by Minister of State (MoS), Home Ministry, Nityanand Rai, read.