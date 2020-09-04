Turns Me Off: New Nixon Tapes Reveal Sexism Towards Indira Gandhi

Declassified documents have previously revealed that America, who was a staunch ally of Pakistan and against the liberation of Bangladesh, had used the most unparliamentary language for Gandhi. After a meeting. President Nixon had said, "She suckered us. Suckered us... this woman suckered us."

The outrage on a phone conversation with Kissinger was a result of his failure to persuade Gandhi from backing off on making a move in the 1971 Bangladesh war.

Documenting Nixon’s support to Pakistan’s human rights violations in Bangladesh in 1971, Bass, in his book ‘Blood Telegram’, also discussed how Nixon was rattled by the Americans’ sympathies for India. The author quoted Nixon as saying, “I don’t like the Indians.”

According to Bass, "The Americans who most liked India tended to be the ones that Nixon could not stand. India was widely seen as a State Department favourite, irritating the president."

Bass had noted that beyond his prejudices, Nixon’s dislike for India also stemmed from the latter’s closeness to Soviets.

"The most basic was the Cold War: presidents of the US since Harry Truman had been frustrated by India's policy of nonalignment, which Nixon, much like his predecessors, viewed as Nehruvian posturing. India was on suspiciously good terms with the Soviet,”the book says.