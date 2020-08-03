Indian Technical Education On The Decline: What Led To This Mess?

The recent announcement of the closure of a number of institutions by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in the session 2020-21, bespeaks the declining technical education in the country. Technical education encompasses programs related to applied arts and crafts, architecture, planning, design, engineering and technology, computer application, pharmacy, hotel management and catering at diploma, undergraduate and post graduate level.

The closure of technical institutions needs to introspected as regards whether it is a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, or whether it is due to other factors.