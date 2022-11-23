India & Suicides: Can New Policy Address Mental Health Pandemic Among Youth?

4. Mind, and Wise Mind. The reasonable mind is motivated by reasoning and logic, the emotional mind is motivated by feelings and emotions, and the wise mind occupies a space in the center of the two. Psycho-education of teachers is important, for instance, a teacher learns that if she is caught in a situation like this where she finds a child cheating in exams, her rational mind would want her to turn the child in as the child is clearly guilty.

The emotional mind would want to let it go and the wise mind finds a balance, perhaps waiting for the exam to get over, talking to the child in private asking for a reason for the behavior, and listening to his/her side empathically. Perhaps he has been finding this subject extremely tough and is scared of failing due to the pressures at home. Perhaps the child has ADD (attention deficit disorder) which is making him lose focus and blank during exams. The teacher uses her wise mind to help the child understand it is not right and yet give him a chance to change, reflect and make amends for his/her behavior without breaking the morale of the child.

The child could also be asked to take the exam in private again as a consequence but without shaming him in person or in front of other teachers, students and parents. Teachers' training needs to include counseling strategies and loads of case studies on handling deviance and malpractice in a wise way rather than being impulsive. Also to support them with, a safe space for academic catharsis and emotional catharsis. Practical workshops and training in building on teachers’ coping skills and mechanisms need to be brought about.