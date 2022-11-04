After UP Youth Allegedly Beaten to Death, Woman He Was Linked to Dies by Suicide
Rahman was allegedly held captive and brutally assaulted using rods and sticks by the family members of the woman.
A 22-year-old youth, Zia-Ur-Rahman, was allegedly beaten to death by family members of an 18-year-old woman he was claimed to be in a relationship with. The incident happened near the woman's residence on the night of 1 November in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, 180 kilometres from the national capital.
Following Rahman's death, the woman died by suicide at her residence the following day in Islampur village within limits of Rampur Maniharan police station.
With the man and the woman hailing from different communities, additional police force has been deployed in the village as a preventive measure.
According to Saharanpur SP (City) Abhimanyu Manglik, based on the complaint of family members of the deceased youth, an FIR under IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered against the family members of the girl at Rampur Maniharan police station.
Claims And Counterclaims
As per the complaint by the father of the deceased youth, a copy of which is with The Quint, the incident happened on the intervening night of November 1 and November 2 when his son Rahman had gone to meet the girl.
Rahman was allegedly held captive and brutally assaulted using rods and sticks by the family members of the girl. After locals intervened, an injured Rahman was rushed to a local hospital.
He was later referred to a higher centre when his condition deteriorated. He eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against four people including the father of the girl.
In a counter-complaint registered by the cousin of the deceased girl, it is being alleged that several members of Rahman's family including his father Ayyub allegedly harassed, threatened, and blamed the girl for Rahman's death.
"Hurt by the accusations and humiliation, my cousin died by suicide in the morning at around 11," an excerpt in the complaint read.
No arrest has been made so far, Saharanpur SP (City) Manglik said.
Topics: Uttar Pradesh Crime
