New PhD Rules Have Professors Worried About Research Quality, Academic Rigour

One of the most notable changes introduced by the governing body is in the eligibility criteria, with candidates, who have scored above a CGPA of 7.5, now being given the green light to apply for a PhD after completing a four-year Bachelor's degree.

This is accompanied by utterly scrapping the MPhil programme, which has previously been a gateway course to pursuing a PhD.

The Quint spoke to academics to understand the impact of these regulations on PhD programmes, many of whom expressed concerns about the probable dilution of student research in the country.