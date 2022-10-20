Farmers Continue Protests Against Proposed IIT Campus in Goa

Tribal tenant farmers from Goa’s interior Sanguem and Quepem sub districts have been protesting against the proposed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in the state since July 2022.

These farmers – belonging to the Cotarli ward, Uguem village panchayat of Sanguem and of Nagvem ward, Molcornem village in the adjoining Quepem – will lose their land owing to this project.

After the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government restarted attempts to situate a permanent campus for the centrally-funded IIT in these villages.