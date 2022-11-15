TRS MLAs Poaching Case: Independent SIT To Report To Court, Says Telangana HC

The three accused, Satish Sharma alias Ramachandra Bharati, K Nandakumar, and DPSKVN Simhayaji, allegedly offered bribe of Rs 250 crore and other incentives to TRS MLAs Pilot Rohith Reddy, Bheeram Harshavardhan Reddy, P Rega Kantha Rao, and Guvvala Balaraju. The police have video recordings which were made when the accused met the four TRS MLAs at a farmhouse at Moinabad, near Hyderabad.

The BJP had said in its plea, “We have no faith in the state police because they all work under the state government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who has launched his BRS party at a national level and is trying to defame BJP as part of his party’s strategy.”

After the single judge order, the party’s General Secretary Premendar Reddy said that they had clarified their position before the single judge where questions of maintainability of their petition seeking CBI probe. He added that they were expecting a decision from the judge on maintainability but instead the state police was allowed to continue their probe.

(With inputs from Times of India)

