Man Kills Four of His Family in Delhi's Palam Area, Kin Hand Him Over to Police
Keshav was unemployed and his relatives allegedly said that he was a drug addict.
A 25-year-old man, identified as Keshav, allegedly stabbed his parents, sister and grandmother to death in Delhi's Palam area on Wednesday, 23 November.
What happened? Keshav allegedly killed his grandmother, Diwano Devi, 75, parents, Dinesh Kumar, 42, and Darshan Saini, 40, and sister Urvashi, 22, with a sharp-edged weapon.
While two bodies were found lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom, the two other family members were found dead in their bedrooms.
Who is the accused? According to the Delhi police, Keshav was unemployed and his relatives allegedly said that he was addicted to narcotics. He had apparently recently returned from a rehabilitation centre.
What have the police said? The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) of the IPC. They added, "The motive for the crime prima facies appears to be a quarrel between Keshav and his family as the accused did not have a stable job."
Deputy police commissioner (Southwest) Manoj C told Hindustan Times that a person reported noises in their neighbourhood around 10:30pm on Wednesday.
"When police reached the spot, they found that the door of the family’s house was bolted from inside...[the] door was broken...four people were found dead and the accused was seen trying to escape. He was overpowered and caught," he added.
An investigation is now underway, police have confirmed.
Witness testimony: Keshav's relative, Kuldeep, spoke to news agency ANI. He said:
"I returned home around 9.15-9.30pm. 10 minutes later, I heard my cousin Urvashi scream for help. I went upstairs & knocked on the door. We tried to break it open.
My cousin Keshav called us from inside and told us to go away, saying 'it is a family matter.'"
Kuldeep says that he then heard Keshav jumping down from the house and saw him escaping.
"I called up my uncle and the police. When they came, they tried to break open the door. Amid this, I heard someone jump down. I ran downstairs & saw my cousin Keshav trying to escape on a Scooty. I caught him and handed him over to police," he added.
The incident comes close on the heels of Shraddha Walkar's murder, which came to light a week ago in the capital city.
(This is a developing story, the copy will be updated with more details soon.)
