Man Kills Four of His Family in Delhi's Palam Area, Kin Hand Him Over to Police

A 25-year-old man, identified as Keshav, allegedly stabbed his parents, sister and grandmother to death in Delhi's Palam area on Wednesday, 23 November.

What happened? Keshav allegedly killed his grandmother, Diwano Devi, 75, parents, Dinesh Kumar, 42, and Darshan Saini, 40, and sister Urvashi, 22, with a sharp-edged weapon.

While two bodies were found lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom, the two other family members were found dead in their bedrooms.