In Indian Constitution vs Collegium Debate, Can the Govt & Judiciary Reconcile?

The Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhanker who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Om Birla—the Speaker of the Lok Sabha have differently voiced their disagreement with the prevailing interpretation of the 24 April 1973 ‘basic doctrine’ verdict of the Supreme Court in the landmark Kesavananda Bharati case aka Fundamental Rights case. It may be recalled that a triumphant Indira Gandhi who had led the nation towards the spectacular 1971 military victory that enabled the birth of Bangladesh, was the prime minister at the time.

The central principle that was being contested then, was the untrammelled primacy that the Congress-party-dominated Parliament wished to accord unto itself by virtue of being the elected representatives of the people.

The 13-judge bench presided at that time by Chief Justice SM Sikri delivered a narrow 7:6 verdict which declared that the ‘basic structure’ of the constitution could not be tampered with by the legislature thereby, denying the power that Parliament wanted to accord unto itself to amend the constitution.

At the time, the legendary Nani Palkhivala who argued against the government opined that Parliament ‘cannot cease to be a creature of the Constitution and become its master.’